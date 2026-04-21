RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

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RBB Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ RBB opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $391.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.38 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 13.42%. Analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,184 shares of the company's stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 158,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,787 shares of the company's stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company's stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and the parent of Royal Business Bank. Established in 2008, the company focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services tailored to small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and real estate investors. Through its subsidiary, RBB Bancorp delivers deposit products, loan facilities and cash management solutions designed to support operations and growth strategies.

The company's core offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and land development loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and trade finance.

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