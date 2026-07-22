RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.46 and traded as high as $27.89. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 24,511 shares.

Get RCM Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCMT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $196.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 4,734 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 439,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,112. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RCM Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,877 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in RCM Technologies by 209.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,872 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 85,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,945 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company's stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: RCMT is an information technology consulting firm that specializes in delivering secure, enterprise-level technology solutions. The company's core offerings include IT infrastructure design and integration, data center modernization, cloud migration and management, cybersecurity services, and digital collaboration platforms. RCM Technologies serves clients across federal and commercial markets, tailoring its services to meet the strict security and compliance requirements of government agencies as well as the performance and scalability needs of private-sector organizations.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Dresher, Pennsylvania, RCM Technologies has built a reputation for end-to-end project delivery, from initial assessment and design through implementation and ongoing managed support.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RCM Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RCM Technologies wasn't on the list.

While RCM Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here