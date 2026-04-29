RCM Technologies (RCMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $90.1780 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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RCM Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

RCMT opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of -0.01. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RCM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCM Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 8,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,682.24. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,489,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,983,884.80. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 2,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $93,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 443,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,352. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,703 shares of company stock valued at $916,946. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 1,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: RCMT is an information technology consulting firm that specializes in delivering secure, enterprise-level technology solutions. The company's core offerings include IT infrastructure design and integration, data center modernization, cloud migration and management, cybersecurity services, and digital collaboration platforms. RCM Technologies serves clients across federal and commercial markets, tailoring its services to meet the strict security and compliance requirements of government agencies as well as the performance and scalability needs of private-sector organizations.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Dresher, Pennsylvania, RCM Technologies has built a reputation for end-to-end project delivery, from initial assessment and design through implementation and ongoing managed support.

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