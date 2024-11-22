RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 803490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Northland Capmk raised RealReal to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.46.

RealReal Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $519.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In related news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,301 shares in the company, valued at $527,408.62. The trade was a 14.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,675,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in RealReal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RealReal by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 310,116 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

