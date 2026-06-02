Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.46.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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