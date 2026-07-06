Realty Invest Transcontinental Purchases 1,653 Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,653 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $29,357.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,458,996 shares in the company, valued at $61,431,768.96. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,300 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $23,244.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 352 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $6,283.20.

On Monday, June 15th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,517 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,017.77.

On Friday, June 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 91 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $1,592.50.

On Thursday, June 11th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $17,740.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,474 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $44,111.42.

On Thursday, June 4th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 157 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789.89.

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Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $401.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,664.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 33.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Transcontinental Realty Investors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Transcontinental Realty Investors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental has made multiple recent open-market purchases of TCI shares, suggesting insider confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental has made multiple recent open-market purchases of TCI shares, suggesting insider confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The insider buying was disclosed in SEC filings and was relatively small as a percentage of total ownership, so it may support sentiment but is not a major fundamental catalyst.

The insider buying was disclosed in SEC filings and was relatively small as a percentage of total ownership, so it may support sentiment but is not a major fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: TCI’s last reported quarterly results showed modest profitability, with $0.02 EPS and $12.34 million in revenue, providing limited near-term earnings momentum.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCI

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

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