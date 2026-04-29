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Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Insider Kris Licht Sells 5,435 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Reckitt Benckiser Group logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Kris Licht, an insider at Reckitt, sold 5,435 shares on April 28 at an average price of GBX 4,753, generating £258,325.55 in proceeds.
  • Shares traded down GBX 98.80 to GBX 4,647.20 amid a market cap of ~£29.91bn, a P/E of 9.55, 50‑day/200‑day SMAs of GBX 5,424.49/5,794.51, and a 12‑month range of GBX 4,574–6,522.92.
  • Analysts have recently trimmed target prices, but the consensus rating is Hold with an average target of about GBX 6,204 (three Buy, four Hold ratings).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) insider Kris Licht sold 5,435 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,753, for a total value of £258,325.55.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON RKT traded down GBX 98.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,647.20. 9,771,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,092,891. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,424.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,794.51. The stock has a market cap of £29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.30. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4,574 and a 12-month high of GBX 6,522.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported £122.58 EPS for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reckitt Benckiser Group plc will post 331.2110727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 6,200 target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,460 to GBX 5,430 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,600 target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 6,204.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world's best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands. Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years. We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide. At Reckitt, we're all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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