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Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Reckitt Benckiser Group logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 127% surge in mid-day trading as volume jumped to 1,375,008 shares; the stock last traded at $12.8260 versus a prior close of $12.66.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy despite mixed views—three Strong Buy, two Buy, three Hold and one Sell—with recent notable moves including Morgan Stanley's upgrade to overweight and Zacks' cut to strong sell.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day ($14.52) and 200‑day ($15.57) moving averages, and shows relatively weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.63, current ratio 0.85) with a debt‑to‑equity of 0.98.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,375,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session's volume of 605,836 shares.The stock last traded at $12.8260 and had previously closed at $12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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