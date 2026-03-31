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Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Reckitt Benckiser Group logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Reckitt's ADR has fallen below its 200‑day moving average
  • Analyst coverage is mixed but leans positive: two Strong Buy, two Buy and four Hold ratings result in a MarketBeat consensus of Moderate Buy.
  • Financial metrics point to leverage and limited short‑term liquidity, with a debt‑to‑equity ratio of about 1.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37, which could be a risk if conditions deteriorate.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $13.49. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 1,255,868 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBGLY shares. Barclays raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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