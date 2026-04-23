Reckitt Benckiser Group's (RKT) "Sector perform" Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,200 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.09% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 to GBX 5,600 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,460 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,647 to GBX 5,479 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 6,105.57.

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Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up GBX 74 on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,766. The company had a trading volume of 168,689,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,851,004. The firm has a market cap of £30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,556.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,819.94. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,574 and a 1 year high of GBX 6,522.92.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported £122.58 EPS for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Reckitt Benckiser Group will post 331.2110727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world's best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands. Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years. We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide. At Reckitt, we're all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

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