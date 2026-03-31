Record (LON:REC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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Record Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Record plc ( LON:REC Get Free Report ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.06 and traded as low as GBX 50.40. Record shares last traded at GBX 50.40, with a volume of 194,162 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.06. The company has a market capitalization of £97.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 37.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

Record Company Profile

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf. We have over 40 years' experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies. We can simplify currency for you and provide cost-effective solutions to almost all currency-related challenges. Our clients are asset managers, pension funds, foundations, and other institutional investors. Our asset management team offers best in class, yield-seeking strategies across various private market asset classes including EM Debt, Digital Lending, Private Credit and Infrastructure strategies.

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