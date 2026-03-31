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Record (LON:REC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Record logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares crossed below the 200‑day moving average: Record plc (LON:REC) fell below its 200‑day MA of GBX 56.06, trading as low as GBX 50.40 with 194,162 shares changing hands.
  • Valuation and balance‑sheet snapshot: the company has a market cap of £97.35m, a P/E of 11.78 and beta 0.76, with liquidity metrics showing a quick ratio of 4.03, an exceptionally high current ratio of 37.68, and debt‑to‑equity of 49.24.
  • Business profile: Record Financial Group manages about $102.7 billion in AUM equivalents (as of 28 June 2024) and specialises in currency hedging and yield‑seeking private market strategies for institutional clients.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.06 and traded as low as GBX 50.40. Record shares last traded at GBX 50.40, with a volume of 194,162 shares changing hands.

Record Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.06. The company has a market capitalization of £97.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 37.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

Record Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf. We have over 40 years' experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies. We can simplify currency for you and provide cost-effective solutions to almost all currency-related challenges. Our clients are asset managers, pension funds, foundations, and other institutional investors. Our asset management team offers best in class, yield-seeking strategies across various private market asset classes including EM Debt, Digital Lending, Private Credit and Infrastructure strategies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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