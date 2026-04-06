Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.4001. Recruit shares last traded at $8.6804, with a volume of 20,262 shares traded.

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Recruit Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 12.85%.The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: RCRUY is a Japan-based provider of human resources and information services that operates a diversified portfolio of staffing, recruitment and consumer-facing platforms. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and runs digital marketplaces and service businesses that connect employers with job seekers, support corporate HR functions, and offer related marketing and consumer services in areas such as lifestyle and local search.

The company’s principal activities include online job search and employer branding platforms, temporary and permanent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and HR technology solutions.

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