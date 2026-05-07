Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Earns "Buy" Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 133.24% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RXRX. Wall Street Zen lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.20.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 863.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ben R. Taylor sold 13,426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $41,352.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,195,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,681,674.92. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Najat Khan sold 28,298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $94,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,262,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,984.75. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,680 shares of company stock worth $256,121. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,081 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,631 shares of the company's stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 331,048 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 76,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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