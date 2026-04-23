Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $11.07. Redwire shares last traded at $10.8880, with a volume of 12,239,060 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 977,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $10,336,265.59. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,494,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,195,268.93. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,766,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $18,069,985.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,472,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,890,974.28. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,034,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $21,911,952.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,238,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $261,049,808.16. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RDW shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Redwire from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDW

Trending Headlines about Redwire

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:

Redwire Stock Down 10.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 67.55%.The company had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Redwire by 1,054.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Redwire by 1,725.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Redwire by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company's stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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