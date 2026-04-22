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Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Price Up 11.9% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Redwire logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Redwire shares jumped 11.9% to about $11.54 on Wednesday on lighter-than-average volume, and analysts hold a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $13.89 (8 Buys, 2 Holds, 2 Sells).
  • The company reported Q4 EPS of -$0.35, missing estimates by $0.19 while beating revenue at $108.8M, leaving Redwire unprofitable with negative margins and a projected FY EPS of -0.44.
  • Significant insider selling is underway—Director Ae Red Holdings sold 2,034,536 shares for roughly $21.9M and insiders sold ~37.0M shares (~$401.5M) last quarter—raising potential dilution or governance concerns.
  • Five stocks we like better than Redwire.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.5360. Approximately 13,369,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 23,477,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Redwire from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Redwire from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Redwire from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDW

Redwire Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.49.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 67.55%. Analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,034,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $21,911,952.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,238,608 shares in the company, valued at $261,049,808.16. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,030,789 shares of company stock worth $401,525,382. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwire by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwire by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 276,814 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Redwire by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Redwire by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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