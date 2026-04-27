Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Shares Up 6.4% - What's Next?

Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC - Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.25. 89,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 356,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Regencell Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGC

Regencell Bioscience Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Regencell Bioscience by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Regencell Bioscience Company Profile

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

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