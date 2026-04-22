REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as low as $9.03. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 638,742 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.50.

View Our Latest Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $470.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.29). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 113.75% and a negative return on equity of 103.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 5,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $53,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 247,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,566,034.10. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,037,248 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 185,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,140 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in REGENXBIO by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,736 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 301,858 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,962 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $19,612,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company's stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno‐associated virus) platform. The company engineers next‐generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO's pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age‐related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

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