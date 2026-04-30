Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $11,136.87 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Relay Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Peter Rahmer sold 753 shares on April 28 at an average price of $14.79 for $11,136.87 to cover tax withholding on vested awards, cutting his stake by 0.27% to 275,857 shares (worth about $4.08M).
  • Earnings and outlook: Relay beat Q4 EPS estimates (reported ($0.32) vs. ($0.38) expected) with $7.0M revenue, the stock trades near $12.96 with a $2.32B market cap, and analysts collectively rate it a “Moderate Buy” with a $20.56 consensus price target after multiple target upgrades.
  • Institutional concentration: Institutional investors and hedge funds hold roughly 96.98% of Relay’s shares, despite several small recent institutional buys reported.
  • Interested in Relay Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $11,136.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 275,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,079,925.03. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,398. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.57. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Relay Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company's core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Relay Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Relay Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Relay Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Relay Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines