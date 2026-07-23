Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Reliance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Reliance has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliance to earn $20.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Reliance alerts: Sign Up

Reliance Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $386.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $385.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.33. Reliance has a one year low of $260.31 and a one year high of $419.83.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.26 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,030,740.80. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Reliance by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company's stock.

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reliance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reliance wasn't on the list.

While Reliance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here