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RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
RenaissanceRe logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Declared $0.41 quarterly dividend payable June 30 to shareholders of record June 15, implying a $1.64 annual dividend and a yield of about 0.5%.
  • RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years and carries a low payout ratio (~4.5%), indicating the dividend is well covered by earnings.
  • The company reported Q1 EPS of $13.75, beating estimates while revenue fell 36.8% year‑over‑year; the stock trades at a P/E of 5.06 with a market cap near $12.9 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $40.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.2%

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $302.13 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $301.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.82. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $231.17 and a fifty-two week high of $318.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.07 by $2.68. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 24.25%.The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe's revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 38.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

See Also

Dividend History for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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