Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Shares Down 2.9% - What's Next?

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY - Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 83,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 169,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Renault to an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Renault from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Renault from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of "Hold".

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Renault Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

About Renault

Renault SA is a French multinational automobile manufacturer founded in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company designs, produces and distributes a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands. Renault also develops powertrains, including combustion engines and electric motors, and provides related services such as financing, leasing and fleet management.

Throughout its history, Renault has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, introducing mass-produced vehicles in the early 20th century and pioneering mass-market electric cars in the 2010s.

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