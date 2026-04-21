Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.3952. Renault shares last traded at $7.4135, with a volume of 8,489 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNLSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Renault from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Renault from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renault to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Renault

Renault Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA is a French multinational automobile manufacturer founded in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company designs, produces and distributes a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands. Renault also develops powertrains, including combustion engines and electric motors, and provides related services such as financing, leasing and fleet management.

Throughout its history, Renault has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, introducing mass-produced vehicles in the early 20th century and pioneering mass-market electric cars in the 2010s.

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