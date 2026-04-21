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Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Renault logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renault (RNLSY) shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $7.3952 after a prior close of $7.67 and last trading at $7.4135 on a volume of 8,489 shares.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—one Strong Buy, one Buy, three Hold and two Sell (average rating: Hold)—with recent notable moves including Zacks upgrading to Strong Buy and Morgan Stanley downgrading to Underweight.
  • Technically, the stock sits between its 50-day SMA of $7.05 and its 200-day SMA of $7.66, indicating short-term strength but limited distance from its longer-term average.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.3952. Renault shares last traded at $7.4135, with a volume of 8,489 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNLSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Renault from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Renault from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renault to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Renault

Renault Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Renault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renault SA is a French multinational automobile manufacturer founded in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company designs, produces and distributes a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands. Renault also develops powertrains, including combustion engines and electric motors, and provides related services such as financing, leasing and fleet management.

Throughout its history, Renault has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, introducing mass-produced vehicles in the early 20th century and pioneering mass-market electric cars in the 2010s.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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