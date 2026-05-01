Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Short Interest Up 14.6% in April

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,065,485 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 929,559 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $10.13.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.97) by $3.93. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.60 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rent the Runway from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RENT

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway NASDAQ: RENT operates an online marketplace and subscription service that provides designer apparel and accessory rentals to consumers. The company offers both one-time rentals and tiered subscription plans, enabling members to borrow items on a recurring basis rather than purchasing them outright. Rent the Runway's inventory spans a wide range of brands and styles, including evening gowns, everyday wear, handbags and jewelry, positioning the company within the broader sharing-economy and circular-fashion movements.

Founded in 2009 by Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Fleiss, Rent the Runway was built on the premise of making high-end fashion more accessible and sustainable.

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