Rep. Cliff Bentz Sells Off Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Representative Cliff Bentz (Republican-Oregon) recently sold shares of Intel Corporation NASDAQ: INTC. In a filing disclosed on May 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "CHARLES SCHWAB SEP-IRA" account.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $650.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.77 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel shares are rising on reports it may secure a major chip-packaging partnership with South Korea’s SK Hynix, which would support Intel Foundry’s growth narrative and suggest new customer traction. Article Title

Intel shares are rising on reports it may secure a major chip-packaging partnership with South Korea’s SK Hynix, which would support Intel Foundry’s growth narrative and suggest new customer traction. Positive Sentiment: Reports of a preliminary manufacturing deal with Apple are also boosting sentiment, as investors see it as a sign that Intel could land a high-profile, high-volume customer and strengthen its foundry turnaround. Article Title

Reports of a preliminary manufacturing deal with Apple are also boosting sentiment, as investors see it as a sign that Intel could land a high-profile, high-volume customer and strengthen its foundry turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s CEO highlighted “exciting new products” and AI-related opportunities with Nvidia, reinforcing the view that Intel is gaining relevance in the AI infrastructure and PC markets. Article Title

Intel’s CEO highlighted “exciting new products” and AI-related opportunities with Nvidia, reinforcing the view that Intel is gaining relevance in the AI infrastructure and PC markets. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide strength in chip stocks and record highs in memory-related names are helping lift Intel, as investors rotate into semiconductor names tied to the AI buildout. Article Title

Sector-wide strength in chip stocks and record highs in memory-related names are helping lift Intel, as investors rotate into semiconductor names tied to the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles frame Intel as one of the market’s biggest recent winners and question whether it is now expensive after a huge run, but these pieces are more commentary than fresh catalysts. Article Title

Several articles frame Intel as one of the market’s biggest recent winners and question whether it is now expensive after a huge run, but these pieces are more commentary than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America remains cautious, arguing that the Apple-related optimism may already be priced in, which suggests upside could be limited if new deal news doesn’t materialize. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Representative Bentz

Cliff Bentz (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Bentz (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon's 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Cliff Bentz graduated from Regis High School in 1970. Bentz earned a degree in history and business from Eastern Oregon State College in 1974 and a J.D. from Lewis and Clark Law School in 1977. His career experience includes working as a partner with the Yturri, O'Kief, Rose, and Burnham law firm. Bentz served as a board member and the vice chair of Project Dove.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here