Rep. David Taylor Buys Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP). In a filing disclosed on May 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Medpace stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) - DAVE" account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin NYSE: PH on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Visa NYSE: V on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Progressive NYSE: PGR on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lam Research NASDAQ: LRCX on 4/27/2026.

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Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $447.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.97. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.28 and a 12 month high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. Medpace's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Weiss Ratings lowered Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,412 shares of the company's stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, and others, issued updates this week about a pending class-action lawsuit against Medpace and reminded shareholders of upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines, keeping legal risk in focus for the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, and others, issued updates this week about a pending class-action lawsuit against Medpace and reminded shareholders of upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines, keeping legal risk in focus for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The latest notices do not add new operational or financial guidance from Medpace; they mainly reiterate the same securities-fraud allegations and court deadline, so the immediate market impact is likely driven more by headline risk than by fundamentals. Article Title

The latest notices do not add new operational or financial guidance from Medpace; they mainly reiterate the same securities-fraud allegations and court deadline, so the immediate market impact is likely driven more by headline risk than by fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data released alongside the legal headlines showed no meaningful borrowable shares reported, suggesting the move in MEDP is being driven by news flow rather than a clear short-selling signal.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor's career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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