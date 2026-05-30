Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). In a filing disclosed on May 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Parker-Hannifin stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) - DAVE" account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medpace NASDAQ: MEDP on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Visa NYSE: V on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Progressive NYSE: PGR on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lam Research NASDAQ: LRCX on 4/27/2026.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:PH opened at $844.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $646.51 and a 1 year high of $1,034.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $912.81 and a 200-day moving average of $915.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $1,756,230,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $185,532,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,535.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 221,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $194,106,000 after purchasing an additional 207,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 340,727 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $305,032,000 after purchasing an additional 185,367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,959,166,000 after purchasing an additional 169,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,020.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor's career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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