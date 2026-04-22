Rep. Dwight Evans Sells Off Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Representative Dwight Evans (Democratic-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Micron Technology, Inc. NASDAQ: MU. In a filing disclosed on April 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Micron Technology stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "CETERA" account.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $449.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.44 and a 1-year high of $471.34. The firm has a market cap of $506.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven memory demand and capacity tightness — Micron says HBM capacity is sold out through 2026, supporting a powerful cash‑flow and valuation story for MU as AI servers require more high‑bandwidth memory. Read More.

AI-driven memory demand and capacity tightness — Micron says HBM capacity is sold out through 2026, supporting a powerful cash‑flow and valuation story for MU as AI servers require more high‑bandwidth memory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Micron is materially moving S&P earnings estimates — multiple reports (including Goldman commentary) show MU accounts for a large share of recent S&P EPS revisions, highlighting how Micron’s growth is now a major driver of market profit expectations. Read More.

Micron is materially moving S&P earnings estimates — multiple reports (including Goldman commentary) show MU accounts for a large share of recent S&P EPS revisions, highlighting how Micron’s growth is now a major driver of market profit expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst support and price targets — brokers and research notes (multiple buy ratings and elevated price targets; median target near $525) are underpinning sentiment and attracting momentum flows. Read More.

Strong analyst support and price targets — brokers and research notes (multiple buy ratings and elevated price targets; median target near $525) are underpinning sentiment and attracting momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation into memory/AI names — Wall Street notes (KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley coverage) and a broad semiconductor rebound are redirecting capital into memory specialists like Micron. Read More.

Sector rotation into memory/AI names — Wall Street notes (KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley coverage) and a broad semiconductor rebound are redirecting capital into memory specialists like Micron. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-week positioning — traders are watching upcoming peer results (Intel, SK Hynix, Texas Instruments) and options flows; MU is consolidating near highs with lower volume as participants await fresh catalysts. Read More.

Earnings-week positioning — traders are watching upcoming peer results (Intel, SK Hynix, Texas Instruments) and options flows; MU is consolidating near highs with lower volume as participants await fresh catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk‑on backdrop — a broader risk appetite (Bitcoin / big tech rally, ceasefire headlines) is helping lift MU alongside the rest of the AI‑chip complex. Read More.

Macro risk‑on backdrop — a broader risk appetite (Bitcoin / big tech rally, ceasefire headlines) is helping lift MU alongside the rest of the AI‑chip complex. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling — Quiver’s insider‑trade tally shows many executive sales vs few buys, which some investors view as a caution sign even amid strong fundamentals. Read More.

Concentrated insider selling — Quiver’s insider‑trade tally shows many executive sales vs few buys, which some investors view as a caution sign even amid strong fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bubble/overheat warnings and valuation risk — analysts and columnists flag the SOX and memory names rally as the most rapid since 2002 and urge caution that momentum could reverse if demand growth disappoints. Read More.

Bubble/overheat warnings and valuation risk — analysts and columnists flag the SOX and memory names rally as the most rapid since 2002 and urge caution that momentum could reverse if demand growth disappoints. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bearish views exist — critical pieces argue MU’s parabolic run could stall and highlight technical/valuation fragility, reinforcing downside risk on any negative news. Read More.

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor's degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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