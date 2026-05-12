Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in LPL Financial stock on April 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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LPL Financial Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $289.04 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.51 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.94. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.98 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15,960.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,551 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $874,493,000 after buying an additional 2,612,184 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $450,493,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 27,955.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,141,019 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $407,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,242,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,078,698,000 after purchasing an additional 800,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $675,196.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,520,838.15. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total value of $336,975.36. Following the sale, the director owned 4,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,362,768. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,733. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $396.00 to $390.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $447.00 to $374.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $398.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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