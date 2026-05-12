Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $160.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.40 billion, a PE ratio of 153.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities raised its price target on Palantir and maintained a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum and AI traction.

Phillip Securities raised its price target on Palantir and maintained a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum and AI traction. Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded Palantir to Buy and cited accelerating revenue growth and stronger operating margins after the Q1 results.

Argus upgraded Palantir to Buy and cited accelerating revenue growth and stronger operating margins after the Q1 results. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said Palantir’s demand is far outpacing supply, suggesting continued strong customer interest in its AI software platform. Article Title

Several reports said Palantir’s demand is far outpacing supply, suggesting continued strong customer interest in its AI software platform. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage framed Palantir as a long-term growth story, with analysts and commentators arguing the company’s AI platform is transforming defense, healthcare, and logistics.

Coverage framed Palantir as a long-term growth story, with analysts and commentators arguing the company’s AI platform is transforming defense, healthcare, and logistics. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong earnings, the stock has struggled because valuation concerns remain high and investors appear unconvinced the current growth rate fully supports the premium multiple.

Despite strong earnings, the stock has struggled because valuation concerns remain high and investors appear unconvinced the current growth rate fully supports the premium multiple. Negative Sentiment: Renewed scrutiny over NHS data access could create reputational and regulatory overhang for Palantir. Article Title

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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