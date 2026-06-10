Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Perella Weinberg Partners stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Workday NASDAQ: WDAY on 5/29/2026.

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Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 1.9%

PWP stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm's 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Perella Weinberg Partners's payout ratio is 116.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWP

Insider Buying and Selling at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other news, CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 51,671 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $1,019,985.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,430,992.08. This trade represents a 41.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 109,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 79.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the company's stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,874 shares of the company's stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,588 shares of the company's stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

Further Reading

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