Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Veralto stock on April 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $84.99 and a one year high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 218,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the first quarter worth $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veralto by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company's stock worth $158,063,000 after buying an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Veralto by 13.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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