Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gartner stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Gartner Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $153.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $451.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average of $198.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gartner’s own survey headlines continue to highlight strong demand around AI, with its 2026 CMO Spend Survey showing marketers are allocating 15.3% of budgets to AI initiatives, while 70% say becoming an AI leader is a critical goal. Article title

Gartner’s own survey headlines continue to highlight strong demand around AI, with its 2026 CMO Spend Survey showing marketers are allocating 15.3% of budgets to AI initiatives, while 70% say becoming an AI leader is a critical goal. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage also cited Gartner saying AI remains a top priority for CMOs, reinforcing the company’s relevance as businesses keep spending on AI strategy and consulting support. Article title

Media coverage also cited Gartner saying AI remains a top priority for CMOs, reinforcing the company’s relevance as businesses keep spending on AI strategy and consulting support. Positive Sentiment: Another report said Gartner lifted its outlook as AI reshapes consulting strategies, which suggests the company may benefit from shifting client demand tied to AI adoption. Article title

Another report said Gartner lifted its outlook as AI reshapes consulting strategies, which suggests the company may benefit from shifting client demand tied to AI adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Gartner also published research on GenAI disrupting traditional cybersecurity awareness, which supports its thought-leadership brand but is not a direct earnings catalyst. Article title

Gartner also published research on GenAI disrupting traditional cybersecurity awareness, which supports its thought-leadership brand but is not a direct earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several firms reminded investors about the securities fraud class action against Gartner, including class-period claims through Feb. 2, 2026 and a May 18 deadline, adding a legal overhang. Article title

Several firms reminded investors about the securities fraud class action against Gartner, including class-period claims through Feb. 2, 2026 and a May 18 deadline, adding a legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Additional lawsuit notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, the Schall Law Firm, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman reinforced concerns about litigation risk for Gartner (IT). Article title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,185 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,650,304,000 after acquiring an additional 509,902 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,322,113 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,136,154,000 after acquiring an additional 669,352 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,004,093 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,010,153,000 after acquiring an additional 884,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,206 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $922,728,000 after purchasing an additional 96,809 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,308,566 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $834,685,000 after purchasing an additional 112,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IT

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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