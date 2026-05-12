Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Datadog stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $202.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.44, a PEG ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $203.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $2,629,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $215,610.80. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $6,247,352.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,002,903.23. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,038 shares of company stock valued at $83,163,794. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: CICC Research raised its price target on Datadog to $204 from $150, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after recent results. MarketScreener

CICC Research raised its price target on Datadog to $204 from $150, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after recent results. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue up 32.2% year over year and next-quarter guidance also coming in above estimates, which supports the stock’s bullish momentum. Yahoo Finance

Datadog’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue up 32.2% year over year and next-quarter guidance also coming in above estimates, which supports the stock’s bullish momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to emphasize AI adoption, stronger deal momentum, and enterprise software resilience, helping counter earlier concerns about SaaS demand. Barchart

Analyst commentary continues to emphasize AI adoption, stronger deal momentum, and enterprise software resilience, helping counter earlier concerns about SaaS demand. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog is getting extra investor attention from market watchers and screeners, which may boost trading activity but does not directly change fundamentals. Zacks

Datadog is getting extra investor attention from market watchers and screeners, which may boost trading activity but does not directly change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several executives and directors sold shares, including CRO Sean Michael Walters and Director Julie Richardson, which can create some caution even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. InsiderTrades

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Datadog by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,142 shares of the company's stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 109,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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