Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Omnicom Group stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 192.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $87.17.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.The company's revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 820.51%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMC

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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