Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SS&C Technologies stock on April 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.12. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,890.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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