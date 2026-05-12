Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Verisk Analytics stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $168.57 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.70 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day moving average of $204.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verisk Analytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $238.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $68,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,428,654.88. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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