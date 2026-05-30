Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Sells Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Shares

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC. In a filing disclosed on May 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tenet Healthcare stock on April 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ROLLOVER IRA" account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Visa NYSE: V on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare NYSE: THC on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group NYSE: SPG on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BP NYSE: BP on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of BP NYSE: BP on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 3/9/2026.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.9%

THC stock opened at $174.83 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $189.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.85, for a total value of $1,910,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866.20. The trade was a 99.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $1,865,555.90. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,155 shares of company stock worth $12,459,105 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,657,000 after purchasing an additional 362,083 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.16.

Read Our Latest Report on THC

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson's career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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