Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Sells Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Stock

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC. In a filing disclosed on May 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Tenet Healthcare stock on April 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Visa NYSE: V on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group NYSE: SPG on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare NYSE: THC on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BP NYSE: BP on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of BP NYSE: BP on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 3/9/2026.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $174.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.87. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $247.21. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.85, for a total transaction of $1,910,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,866.20. The trade was a 99.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 55,155 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,105 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson's career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Further Reading

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