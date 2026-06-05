Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT. In a filing disclosed on June 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Abbott Laboratories stock on May 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes NYSE: TPH on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sandisk NASDAQ: SNDK on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AbbVie NYSE: ABBV on 5/5/2026.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $90.71 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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