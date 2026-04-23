Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Corning Incorporated NYSE: GLW. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Corning stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

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Corning Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:GLW opened at $168.56 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.08.

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on GLW to $186, signaling stronger analyst conviction and supporting near‑term upside. Read More.

Bank of America raised its price target on GLW to $186, signaling stronger analyst conviction and supporting near‑term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo highlight GLW as a winner from increased fiber densification, cloud buildouts and accelerated 5G rollouts — demand drivers that boost Corning’s communications components franchise. Read More.

Zacks and Yahoo highlight GLW as a winner from increased fiber densification, cloud buildouts and accelerated 5G rollouts — demand drivers that boost Corning’s communications components franchise. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts (Zacks) rank GLW among technology names likely to beat Q1 earnings, reinforcing expectations for an upcoming beat and supporting momentum. Read More.

Analysts (Zacks) rank GLW among technology names likely to beat Q1 earnings, reinforcing expectations for an upcoming beat and supporting momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Additional Zacks coverage notes Wall Street expects earnings growth for the next report and positions GLW as a long‑term growth stock, which can attract growth‑oriented flows. Read More.

Additional Zacks coverage notes Wall Street expects earnings growth for the next report and positions GLW as a long‑term growth stock, which can attract growth‑oriented flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary points to sustained institutional buying and long‑term inflows into GLW, supporting price strength amid the broader AI/optics trade. Read More.

Market commentary points to sustained institutional buying and long‑term inflows into GLW, supporting price strength amid the broader AI/optics trade. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning showcased advanced optics for semiconductor manufacturing at an industry symposium, which helps reframe its role in semiconductor supply chains and could expand addressable markets over time. Read More.

Corning showcased advanced optics for semiconductor manufacturing at an industry symposium, which helps reframe its role in semiconductor supply chains and could expand addressable markets over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market commentary notes a short pause after a strong rally — a measured pullback near prior support — suggesting consolidation rather than a reversal; watch volume and next support levels. Read More.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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