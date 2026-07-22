Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . 563,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session's volume of 971,611 shares.The stock last traded at $140.69 and had previously closed at $136.99.

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Key Headlines Impacting Repligen

Here are the key news stories impacting Repligen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Repligen said it will acquire BioLife Solutions for about $1.5 billion in cash and stock, a move that expands its presence in the fast-growing cell therapy market and adds BioLife’s biopreservation media and cell-processing tools to Repligen’s portfolio. Article Title

Repligen said it will acquire BioLife Solutions for about $1.5 billion in cash and stock, a move that expands its presence in the fast-growing cell therapy market and adds BioLife’s biopreservation media and cell-processing tools to Repligen’s portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Management said the deal should be accretive to Repligen’s adjusted earnings per share by at least $0.05 in year one and $0.25 in year two, with expected synergies of at least $20 million in year one and $30 million in year two. Article Title

Management said the deal should be accretive to Repligen’s adjusted earnings per share by at least $0.05 in year one and $0.25 in year two, with expected synergies of at least $20 million in year one and $30 million in year two. Neutral Sentiment: Repligen also reported preliminary Q2 revenue growth of about 12% as reported and 13% organically, signaling continued operating growth ahead of its full earnings release next week. Article Title

Repligen also reported preliminary Q2 revenue growth of about 12% as reported and 13% organically, signaling continued operating growth ahead of its full earnings release next week. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and market commentary flagged concerns that the acquisition may cap upside for BioLife and could dilute existing Repligen shareholders because the deal is mostly stock-based and still needs regulatory and shareholder approvals. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 price objective on Repligen and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

Repligen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 156.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $194.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $199,176,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Repligen by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 746,306 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 527,714 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,819,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,146,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,520,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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