ReposiTrak Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

ReposiTrak NYSE: TRAK reported essentially flat fiscal third-quarter revenue while highlighting stronger profitability, continued cash generation and new strategic initiatives tied to food traceability, artificial intelligence and in-store execution.

On the company’s fiscal third-quarter 2026 conference call, Chief Financial Officer John Merrill said revenue was $5.9 million, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. He said the year-ago period benefited from elevated traceability onboarding activity ahead of the original FDA compliance deadlines, which contributed to approximately 16% revenue growth at that time. Following the FDA’s extension of the FSMA 204 compliance deadline, that level of accelerated onboarding did not recur in the latest quarter.

Despite the revenue comparison, profitability improved. Merrill said total operating expenses declined 12% year over year to $3.6 million from $4.1 million. Income from operations rose 24% to approximately $2.3 million from $1.8 million. GAAP net income increased 1% to approximately $2 million, while net income attributable to common shareholders rose 4% to approximately $2 million.

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Basic earnings per share were $0.11, and diluted earnings per share were $0.10.

Recurring revenue model remains central to strategy

Merrill framed the quarter within ReposiTrak’s longer-term transition toward a recurring software-as-a-service model. He said the company has converted more than $7 million of historical one-time revenue streams into recurring SaaS revenue since fiscal 2020. Over the same period, recurring revenue increased from about 62% of total revenue to more than 98% today.

He also said ReposiTrak eliminated approximately $2 million of “high-touch, low-margin” revenue opportunities that no longer aligned with its long-term strategy. While those decisions reduced near-term revenue opportunities at the time, Merrill said they created capacity for higher-value recurring revenue and helped position the company for margin expansion.

Since fiscal 2020, annual operating expenses have declined from approximately $19 million to roughly $16 million, and the company has eliminated $6.4 million of bank debt, Merrill said. Net margins have expanded from approximately 8% several years ago to “north of 30% today,” which he said demonstrates the operating leverage of the SaaS model.

Year-to-date revenue and earnings increased

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, ReposiTrak reported revenue of $17.7 million, up 5% from $16.8 million in the prior-year period. Total operating expenses declined 4% to $11.7 million. Income from operations increased 28% to $6 million from $4.6 million.

GAAP net income for the nine-month period rose 6% to $5.5 million, and net income attributable to common shareholders increased 9% to $5.4 million. Diluted earnings per share rose 9% to $0.28 from $0.26.

Merrill noted that the company no longer benefits from significant net operating loss carryforwards to offset taxable income. In the third quarter, tax expense increased approximately 200% from the prior-year period, representing roughly a $300,000 increase. The company’s effective tax rate was approximately 18% for the quarter, and Merrill said ReposiTrak continues to model an effective tax rate of about 20% going forward.

ReposiTrak ended the quarter with approximately $26.4 million in cash and no bank debt. The company generated $6 million in cash from operations during the first nine months of fiscal 2026.

Capital returns continue through buybacks, redemptions and dividends

Merrill said ReposiTrak returned roughly $5 million to shareholders during the current fiscal year-to-date period through common share repurchases, preferred share redemptions and dividends.

During fiscal 2026, the company repurchased 144,000 common shares for approximately $1.8 million at an average price of about $12.50 per share. Since the inception of the buyback program, ReposiTrak has repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares for approximately $15 million at an average cost of roughly $6.60 per common share. Merrill said $6 million remains under the existing board authorization.

He added that the company does not hold treasury shares; repurchased shares are immediately retired.

ReposiTrak also redeemed 175,000 preferred shares during fiscal 2026, with approximately 161,000 preferred shares remaining outstanding. On March 20, 2026, the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share payable to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026. Merrill said this marked the third consecutive annual 10% dividend increase since the program was initiated in September 2022.

Traceability, patents and AI initiatives highlighted

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randy Fields said the quarter was “strategically important” as the company added differentiation through intellectual property protection and a new relationship. He said ReposiTrak’s business lines are converging into a single platform of applications for customers, giving the company and its customers operational and financial advantages.

Fields emphasized the company’s Touchless Traceability initiative, which he described as an AI-powered, self-learning automated solution for traceability. He said ReposiTrak waited until related patent filings were made before selling the solution, but selling is now beginning.

Merrill said ReposiTrak filed two additional patent applications during the quarter. One relates directly to Touchless Traceability, and the other covers methods for identifying and automatically correcting data integrity issues in integrated supply chain environments. The company now maintains a portfolio of nine U.S. patents, he said.

Fields said a leading grocery retailer and a leading wholesale grocery cooperative in the southern U.S. achieved full end-to-end traceability using ReposiTrak’s Touchless Traceability solution in the last 45 days. He said those customers can track products from suppliers to distribution centers and then to retail stores without touching the product or investing heavily in manual processes.

Fields also said the accuracy of supplier data remains a major traceability issue. He said the initial error rate in supplier data the company receives is at least 50% and can be as high as 70%, adding that the problem is often incorrect data rather than missing data. He said ReposiTrak has developed an AI-based system to identify and correct such errors in near real time.

SPAR collaboration aimed at in-store execution

Fields also discussed ReposiTrak’s collaboration with SPAR Group, saying it could extend the company’s capabilities from identifying supply chain and retail issues to helping resolve them. He said ReposiTrak can identify problems such as out-of-stock situations, products that need to be removed from shelves or recall-related issues, while SPAR can provide teams to address those issues in stores.

“The bottleneck in retail isn’t intelligence, it’s hands,” Fields said. “SPAR brings the hands.”

In response to a question from Maxim Group analyst Thomas Forte, Fields said investors may begin to see the financial impact of the SPAR relationship in six to nine months. He said ReposiTrak and SPAR had already presented the concept to a large consumer products and drug company, and he characterized the potential opportunity as meaningful if it develops.

Looking ahead, Merrill said ReposiTrak’s priorities remain disciplined execution, sustainable recurring revenue growth, profitability expansion, prudent capital allocation, balance sheet strength and long-term shareholder value creation. Fields said the company is seeing “excellent expansion” in its supply chain business and the earliest stages of acceleration in traceability work, while noting that both services have lags between activity and revenue recognition.

About ReposiTrak NYSE: TRAK

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company's platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak's offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

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