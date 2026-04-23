Repsol (REPYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8790 per share and revenue of $20.1121 billion for the quarter.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Repsol had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 3.49%.The company had revenue of $14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14 billion. On average, analysts expect Repsol to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Repsol Stock Performance

Repsol stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. Repsol has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on REPYY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Repsol from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Repsol from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Repsol

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low‑carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

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