Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FIX Q2 Earnings

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain forecasts that the construction company will earn $9.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA's current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIX. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,643.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,605.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $321.95 and a 12-month high of $1,671.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,413.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,123.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the construction company's stock worth $211,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $249,243,501.76. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total transaction of $12,914,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,276,305.28. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Comfort Systems USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its price target on FIX to $1,819 and kept a "buy" rating — a notable analyst-upgrade that signals continued upside and may underpin longer-term investor confidence. The Fly

Stifel raised its price target on FIX to $1,819 and kept a "buy" rating — a notable analyst-upgrade that signals continued upside and may underpin longer-term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp published refreshed quarterly and multi-year EPS forecasts (Q1, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2027) that imply substantial earnings growth (FY2026 $38.00; FY2027 $45.60), supporting a bullish fundamental outlook if execution matches estimates. MarketBeat: FIX

KeyCorp published refreshed quarterly and multi-year EPS forecasts (Q1, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2027) that imply substantial earnings growth (FY2026 $38.00; FY2027 $45.60), supporting a bullish fundamental outlook if execution matches estimates. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks pieces highlight that FIX has the mix of revenue growth and an earnings surprise track record that makes it likely to beat upcoming quarterly estimates — this press reinforces expectations for continued upside surprises. Why FIX Is Poised to Beat

Multiple Zacks pieces highlight that FIX has the mix of revenue growth and an earnings surprise track record that makes it likely to beat upcoming quarterly estimates — this press reinforces expectations for continued upside surprises. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks ran comparative coverage evaluating FIX vs. construction peers, useful for benchmarking momentum and valuation relative to the sector but not an immediate catalyst. FIX vs. Peers

Zacks ran comparative coverage evaluating FIX vs. construction peers, useful for benchmarking momentum and valuation relative to the sector but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Market note: Zacks reported FIX dipped while the broader market gained — a short-term price pullback likely reflecting profit-taking after a strong run and near-term volatility ahead of earnings. FIX Stock Dips

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here