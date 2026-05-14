Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NTLA Q1 Earnings

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics' Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.04% and a negative return on equity of 57.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS.

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Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Leerink Partners set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NTLA opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.93. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intellia Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Intellia Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics and kept a $25 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. The firm also published 2027 estimates that suggest losses should narrow over time as the company advances its gene-editing programs. Intellia Therapeutics NASDAQ: NTLA Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating on Intellia Therapeutics and kept a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. The firm also published 2027 estimates that suggest losses should narrow over time as the company advances its gene-editing programs. Positive Sentiment: Recent company discussion has focused on progress in late-stage gene-editing assets, including plans for a 2027 launch for lonvo-z after strong phase III hereditary angioedema data, which may be helping support investor sentiment. NTLA Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss Mark, Pipeline in Focus

Recent company discussion has focused on progress in late-stage gene-editing assets, including plans for a 2027 launch for lonvo-z after strong phase III hereditary angioedema data, which may be helping support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush maintained a Neutral/Hold -type stance on NTLA, with one note keeping a $12 price target and another reaffirming a neutral view. This adds a cautious offset to the more bullish HC Wainwright call. Wedbush Remains a Hold on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Wedbush maintained a -type stance on NTLA, with one note keeping a and another reaffirming a neutral view. This adds a cautious offset to the more bullish HC Wainwright call. Negative Sentiment: Brookline Capital Markets trimmed several near-term earnings estimates for Intellia, reflecting continued expected losses and some caution on the company’s expense and development profile. Intellia Therapeutics stock information

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

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