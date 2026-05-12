Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teleflex Q1 Earnings

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC issued their Q1 2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC analyst M. Matson expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter. Needham & Company LLC currently has a "Buy" rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teleflex's current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Teleflex's FY2028 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS.

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Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day moving average is $116.73. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 32.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,516 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is presently -5.96%.

Key Headlines Impacting Teleflex

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated a Buy rating on Teleflex and set a $147 price target, while projecting FY2028 EPS of $12.18 and Q1 2028 EPS of $2.90 , signaling confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Needham & Company Teleflex estimate report

Needham & Company reiterated a rating on Teleflex and set a price target, while projecting and , signaling confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP also raised its earnings expectations, forecasting FY2027 EPS of $10.50 and quarterly EPS of $2.03 , $2.62 , $2.83 , and $3.05 for 2027, which suggests analysts see meaningful profit expansion ahead. Citizens JMP Teleflex estimate report

Citizens JMP also raised its earnings expectations, forecasting and quarterly EPS of , , , and for 2027, which suggests analysts see meaningful profit expansion ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed a Hold rating but lifted its price target to $143 from $135, implying moderate upside without a strong bullish shift. Teleflex Hold rating reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Further Reading

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