Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for XFOR FY2029 Earnings

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR - Free Report) - Analysts at Brookline Capital Markets boosted their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals' FY2030 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,106.30% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 million.

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Several other research firms have also weighed in on XFOR. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $4.35 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company's lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström's macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

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