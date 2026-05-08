Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PBH FY2027 Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare's current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare's Q2 2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $283.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,354,671.80. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,553 shares of company stock valued at $151,444. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 548 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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