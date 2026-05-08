Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ZVRA Q2 Earnings

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Zevra Therapeutics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim set a $23.00 target price on Zevra Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zevra Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.00.

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Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZVRA opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.88. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.96 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a return on equity of 58.24% and a net margin of 101.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 235.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zevra Therapeutics this week:

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

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