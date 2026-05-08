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Research Analysts Set Expectations for EVE Q2 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
EVE logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright cut Q2 2026 EPS for Eve to ($0.16) from ($0.13) and projects FY2026 losses (their FY2026 estimate: ($0.74); consensus FY2026: ($0.66)); the company also missed Q2 results, reporting ($0.20) EPS versus a ($0.15) consensus.
  • Multiple analysts have trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald and JPMorgan to $6.00; Canaccord to $7.25) and ratings are mixed, leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Hold" with an average price target of $6.42.
  • Shares trade well below their 52-week high (opened at $3.22; 52-week range $2.34–$7.70) with a market cap of $1.12 billion and notably high debt-to-equity (5.45), despite solid short-term liquidity ratios.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX - Free Report) - HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EVE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for EVE's current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EVE's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on EVE from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EVE from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EVE from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVE

EVE Price Performance

Shares of EVEX opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.04. EVE has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The business's 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVE by 117.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,226,742 shares of the company's stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 2,824,536 shares in the last quarter. United Airlines Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EVE during the fourth quarter worth $10,589,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in EVE during the third quarter worth $9,608,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in EVE during the third quarter worth $9,382,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in EVE by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,845,692 shares of the company's stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 2,256,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company's stock.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc NYSE: EVEX is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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